Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 275.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,805 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

