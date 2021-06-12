Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.89 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.