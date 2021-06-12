Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $300.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

