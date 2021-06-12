Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 703,363 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of TrueCar worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,215 shares of company stock valued at $533,184. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $523.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

