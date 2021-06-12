Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

