Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

ALL opened at $131.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

