Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 4,032 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

