Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 43,241 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

