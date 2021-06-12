Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Sohu.com worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,804,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHU opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.05. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

