Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150,936 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Tower Semiconductor worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $6,253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $884,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $3,249,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

