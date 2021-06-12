Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Weis Markets worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Weis Markets by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

NYSE:WMK opened at $53.64 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.96.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.