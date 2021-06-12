Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,606 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Acushnet worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

