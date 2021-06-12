Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Steelcase worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $18,913,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,350 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $15,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 931,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $12,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.45. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

