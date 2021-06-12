Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,043 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Gerdau worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

GGB stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

