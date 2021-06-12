Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

