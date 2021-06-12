Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,061 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

