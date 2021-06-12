Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of MEDNAX worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $23,681,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of MD stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

