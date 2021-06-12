Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.91 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Atkore worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

