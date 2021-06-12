Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of NOW worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

