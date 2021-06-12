Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Conn’s worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,794 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

