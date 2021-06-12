Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,316. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.91. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

