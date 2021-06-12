Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

