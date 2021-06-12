Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after buying an additional 272,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

