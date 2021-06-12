Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of POSCO by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of POSCO by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKX. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE PKX opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12. POSCO has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

