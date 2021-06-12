Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.03% of Taseko Mines worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $679.65 million, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.58.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

