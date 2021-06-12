Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Liquidity Services worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $804.03 million, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

