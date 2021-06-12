Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

