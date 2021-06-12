Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tenable worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tenable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

