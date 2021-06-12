Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Central Pacific Financial worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

