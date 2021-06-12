Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,506 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4,363.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

NYSE GWW opened at $459.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.31.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

