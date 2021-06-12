Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of OneWater Marine worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OneWater Marine by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $665.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

