Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Silicom worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 92,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $295.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

