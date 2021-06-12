Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,928 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Alkermes worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alkermes by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In related news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

