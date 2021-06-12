Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Colliers International Group worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.