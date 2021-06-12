Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 328,387 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of ADTRAN worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ADTN stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.