Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,577 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Independent Bank worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.