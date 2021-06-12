Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,015 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

