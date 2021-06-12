Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $4,826,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS opened at $63.51 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

