Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 23,341 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.92% of MiX Telematics worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MIXT stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $380.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.