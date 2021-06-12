Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 37,269 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Core-Mark worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $47.15 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.