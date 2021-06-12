Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 596,966 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596,966 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Affimed worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $801.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.74. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

