Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,155 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

