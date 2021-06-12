Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 75,317 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of HealthStream worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.28 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $829.21 million, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.30.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

