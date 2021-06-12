Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 95,054 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,054 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Astronics worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.11. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

