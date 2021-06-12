Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,689 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM opened at $91.71 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

