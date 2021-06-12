Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of China Yuchai International worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

CYD stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.96%. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

