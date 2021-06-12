Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Accolade worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $41,847,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.33. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.