AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $79,762.67 and approximately $83.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

