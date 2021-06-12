AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,462.77

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $65,462.77 and $79.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

