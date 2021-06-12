Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $971,156.79

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $971,156.79 and $23,306.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 118.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,891,400 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

